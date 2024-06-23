KSEB debunks fake news claiming Kerala has India’s highest electricity rate

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has dismissed claims that Kerala’s electricity tariff is the highest in India as false propaganda. These rumors, circulating on social media, suggest privatization as a solution, which KSEB firmly refutes. To support their stance, KSEB presented electricity bills from other states for comparison.

KSEB highlighted that in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where electricity is supplied by the private company Torrent Power, a bi-monthly bill for 492 units costs Rs 4380. In contrast, the same usage in Kerala, calculated using KSEB’s bill calculator, amounts to Rs 3326, demonstrating a difference of Rs 1054, with Gujarat being more expensive. Similarly, in Mumbai, where Adani Power supplies electricity, a monthly bill for 537 units costs Rs 5880, while in Kerala, the same usage costs Rs 5567, showing a savings of Rs 313 in Kerala.

KSEB also noted that states like Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Meghalaya have higher electricity rates than Kerala. They explained that the higher charges in Gujarat’s bill include over Rs 1800 under FPPPA (Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment) charges, which account for the increased cost of fuel and electricity production, further disproving the claims about Kerala’s high electricity rates.