Mayawati reappoints nephew Akash Anand as BSP national coordinator

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has reappointed her nephew, Akash Anand, as the party’s national coordinator. This decision follows the BSP’s poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Akash, 28, was previously removed from the position on May 7, with Mayawati citing the need for him to gain more “maturity” before resuming the role. Despite his removal, his father, Anand Kumar, retained his party position.

The decision to reinstate Akash Anand came during a review meeting held to address the party’s electoral defeat, marking its worst performance ever, with no seats won. In contrast, the BSP had won 10 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP). The meeting was chaired by Mayawati and included senior BSP leaders, party coordinators, and district unit presidents from Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati had previously announced in December 2023 that Akash Anand would be her successor and appointed him as the national coordinator. Akash, who holds an MBA from London, is now expected to play a key role in the BSP’s efforts to regroup and strategize for future elections.