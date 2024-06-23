Naxal attack: 2 CRPF Jawans killed in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Two jawans from the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), a special unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday. The attack occurred around 3 pm near Timmapuram village, situated between the Silger and Tekalgudem security camps, which are more than 400 km from Raipur.

The Naxalites targeted a CoBRA truck during the incident. According to Bastar police, the personnel from the 201 CoBRA battalion were traveling on a motorcycle and a truck when the blast took place. The explosion claimed the lives of constable Shailendra (29) and vehicle driver Vishnu R. (35), who were driving and assisting with the truck, respectively.

Following the blast, additional forces were dispatched to the site to retrieve the bodies and secure the area. A senior police official stated that the advance party of the 201st unit of CoBRA had been patrolling from Silger camp as part of its Road Opening Party duty. A search operation is currently underway in the area to locate any remaining threats.