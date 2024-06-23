O R Kelu sworn in as minister in Kerala government

CPM’s O R Kelu was sworn in as Kerala’s first tribal minister on Sunday (June 23) at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, marking a significant milestone. Hailing from a tribal community in Wayanad, Kelu’s induction into the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet was celebrated by relatives and friends who traveled from Wayanad for the ceremony. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, and Deputy Leader of Opposition PK Kunhalikutty attended the event, where Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath.

Kelu’s appointment comes as a successor to K Radhakrishnan, who resigned from his ministerial positions following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Alathur constituency. The decision to induct Kelu was recommended by the CPM state committee, highlighting his prominence within the party and his community.

As the new minister, Kelu is expected to oversee the portfolios related to the Welfare of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Backward Classes. These responsibilities were previously held by Radhakrishnan, whose other portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs and Devaswom have been assigned to ministers MB Rajesh and V N Vasavan, respectively. The allocation of these portfolios by the LDF government has stirred discussions, with some raising concerns about caste-based representation.

Kelu’s appointment is notable as he becomes only the second tribal minister in Kerala’s history, following PK Jayalakshmi who served in Oommen Chandy’s cabinet. His elevation underscores the state’s efforts towards inclusive governance and representation of marginalized communities in decision-making roles.