One dead in Kochi as private bus hits traffic signal, overturns

A private bus belonging to the Kallada group overturned after colliding with a traffic signal at Madavana in Kochi on Sunday, June 23. The accident occurred when the bus, reportedly speeding on a rain-soaked road, lost control and skidded. Tragically, a bike rider trapped under the bus succumbed to injuries. The deceased, Jijo Sebastian from Wagamon in Idukki, was a victim of the mishap.

Seven others sustained injuries in the accident and were promptly taken to Lakeshore Hospital for treatment. Local witnesses stated that the bus veered off course when the driver abruptly applied brakes upon encountering a red signal. Initially hitting the traffic signal, the bus then struck a biker waiting at the intersection. The impact caused the bus to overturn, trapping the bike rider beneath it.

Rescue operations are underway with the assistance of police and local residents at the accident site. The bus was traveling from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram when the incident occurred, highlighting the severity of the crash and its impact on those involved.