Power bank discovered in Guruvayur temple ‘naivedyam’; Investigation launched

A power bank was discovered in an offering at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple, signaling a potential security breach. The object was found within the shrine among fruits, areca nuts, and betel leaves after the Athazha pooja on Friday night. Security personnel immediately resumed the ritual only after performing the Punyaham and notified the Chief Security Officer.

This incident occurred despite a strict ban on carrying electronic devices like mobile phones inside the temple. The police identified Keezhsanthi Namboothiri as the owner of the power bank, who explained that it was mistakenly included in the bag meant for carrying betel leaves and areca nuts. He was questioned and subsequently released.

The temple is under constant 24-hour police surveillance, with devotees prohibited from bringing purses and bags and required to pass through metal detectors upon entry. However, there are concerns that many metal detectors, purchased without adhering to standards, become ineffective over time.