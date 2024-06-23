Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged ‘unnatural sex’ with party worker

The Karnataka Police arrested JD(S) MLC and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson, Suraj Revanna, on Sunday in connection with an alleged sexual assault case reported by a party worker. The FIR against Revanna was filed on Saturday night, leading to his questioning and subsequent arrest at Holenarasipura Rural Police Station.

Suraj Revanna, 37, was detained after hours of interrogation. He is the elder brother of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who was also recently arrested in connection with a sex video scandal. The case against Suraj was initiated when a JD(S) worker accused him of sexual assault at his farmhouse on June 16. The complainant alleged that Suraj forcefully kissed and bit him, promising political support in return. Consequently, Holenarasipura police registered a case under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

This arrest follows the judicial custody of Prajwal Revanna, who faced allegations of sexual misconduct captured in recordings. Prajwal, the NDA candidate for Lok Sabha from Hassan, fled the country on April 27 and was detained upon his return to Germany on May 31. Additionally, their mother, Bhavani Revanna, and father, HD Revanna, have been arrested in separate kidnapping and sexual assault cases, highlighting a series of legal troubles for the Revanna family.