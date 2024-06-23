Two more steel bombs found in Kannur after fatal explosion

Police in Kannur discovered two more bombs on an uninhabited property on Saturday, June 22, following the death of an elderly man in a bomb blast earlier in the week. The steel bombs were found during a search on Ambilad road in Kuthuparamba, prompting authorities to investigate the origins and presence of these highly explosive devices.

The incident follows the death of 90-year-old Velayudhan, who died in a bomb explosion near Thalassery on June 18 while collecting coconuts from farmland near his home. Velayudhan was fatally injured when he attempted to dismantle a steel bomb, which severed his hands in the blast. He died before he could reach the hospital. This incident has sparked a political controversy, with opposition parties, including the Congress and BJP, accusing the ruling CPM of manufacturing and storing bombs in unoccupied properties throughout the district.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged that there have been multiple bomb explosions in certain areas of the northern district and assured that the police would intensify their investigations into these incidents. The discovery of additional bombs has heightened concerns, and authorities are working to uncover the source and purpose of these dangerous devices.