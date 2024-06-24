60-year-old man arrested for disposing of woman’s body in two trains

A 60-year-old man, Kamlesh Patel, was arrested on Sunday (June 23) in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly attempting to rape a woman, murdering her, and dismembering her body. Police officials reported that Patel lured the woman to his home from Ujjain railway station on June 6. She had left her home after a dispute with her husband and intended to travel to Mathura. Patel spiked her food with sleeping pills, and when she woke up and resisted his rape attempt, he strangled her in a panic. He then dismembered her body and disposed of the parts in two trains.

The crime came to light when parts of the woman’s body were found on June 9 in a train in Indore and on June 10 in a train in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The victim’s family had filed a missing person complaint on June 12 at Bilpank police station in Ratlam district, which led to her identification. Patel was apprehended in Ujjain, and authorities recovered the knife used in the crime along with other evidence, according to Railway Superintendent of Police Santosh Kori.