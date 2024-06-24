AgustaWestland Scandal: 225-Page Report Implicating UPA Politicians Handed to PM Modi in Italy

In a significant development, an Italian court has revealed crucial evidence in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scandal, implicating prominent politicians and bureaucrats from the Congress-led UPA era. This 225-page court document, reportedly shared with Indian authorities following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Italy, outlines a detailed account of bribery involving over Rs 600 crores. This breakthrough comes after four individuals linked to the Italian defense company were convicted in 2014, highlighting extensive corruption involving high-profile Indian figures.

The scandal, which surfaced in 2013, involved allegations of kickbacks distributed among top officials, including a former Indian Prime Minister and a significant political family. The court judgment includes handwritten notes and confessions detailing the bribery scheme, identifying key recipients among Indian politicians and bureaucrats. Notably, the judgment reveals how middlemen such as Guido Haschke and Christian Michel James orchestrated the distribution of millions of Euros in bribes, with detailed mentions on specific pages pointing to the involvement of high-ranking officials and a prominent political family.

The disclosure has reignited investigations, with Italy now reportedly cooperating by providing comprehensive evidence that was previously withheld. This development is expected to expedite legal proceedings in India, shedding light on one of the country’s largest defense scandals since Bofors. The Enforcement Directorate and CBI are now better positioned to advance their investigations, potentially leading to significant political and legal repercussions in India.