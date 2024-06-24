Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian recurve mixed team wins bronze medal

Antalya: In the Archery World Cup Stage 3, Dhiraj Bommadevara won the bronze in the men’s individual recurve event in Antalya, Turkey. Indian recurve mixed team of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Bhajan Kaur also won bronze medal.

The Indians beat the Mexican pair of Matias Grande and Alejandra Valencia, who is a 2020 Olympics mixed team bronze medallist, 5-3 (35-38, 40-39, 38-37, 38-38) to take the third place.

Dhiraj lost his semifinal match to Korean World and Olympic gold medallist Kim Woojin 6-2 (29-29, 27-30, 29-29, 27-29), but bounced back to defeat Italian Mauro Nespoli, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, 7-3 (28-27, 29-28, 27-28, 28-28, 29-30) for the bronze.

Thus, India’s medal tally surged to four. Earlier, the Indian women’s compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur bagged a gold medal, while Priyansh bagged a silver.