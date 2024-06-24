Banks to remain shut for 12 days in July: Full list

Mumbai: In July, banks will be closed for 12 days due to national and regional holidays. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Digital services like mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking will continue to operate without any interruptions.

Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Bank Holidays In July 2024:

July 03, 2024: Banks in Shillong, Meghalaya, remain closed on 3 July 2024 on the occasion of BehDienkhlam.

July 06, 2024: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl on this day on the occasion of MHIP Day.

July 07, 2024: Due to it being Sunday, there will be a holiday in all the banks across the country.

July 08, 2024: Banks are closed in Imphal on the occasion of Kang Rathajatra on 8 July.

July 09, 2024: Banks in Gangtok are closed on the occasion of Drukpa Tshe-zi.

July 13, 2024: Due to it being the second Saturday, there will be a holiday in all the banks.

July 14, 2024: Being Sunday, it is a weekly bank holiday.

July 16, 2024: Banks of Dehradun will remain closed on the occasion of Harela.

July 17, 2024: There will be a holiday in banks in many states of the country on the occasion of Muharram.

According to the RBI list, Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar, there will be a holiday for banks.

Banks of Panaji, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kohima, Itanagar, Imphal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad will remain open.

July 21, 2024: Due to it being Sunday, all the banks in the country will remain closed.

July 27, 2024: Due to it being the fourth Saturday, there will be a holiday in all the banks

July 28, 2024: Since this day is the last Sunday of July, banks will remain closed across the country.