Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to implement smart traffic system starting July 1

Starting July 1, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road network will be equipped with an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), announced Alok Kumar, Karnataka’s ADGP for Traffic and Road Safety. The ITMS will feature 250 automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and 80 red light violation detection (RLVD) cameras at 50 strategic intersections. Initially launched in Bengaluru in December 2022, this technology aims to enhance road safety by identifying infractions. The Mysuru district has invested Rs 8.5 crore in ANPR cameras, with the city and district area allocating Rs 4 crore and Rs 4.5 crore respectively. Starting July 1, traffic offenders in Mysuru will receive challans, and a Traffic Management Centre has been set up to send real-time SMS alerts to violators.

Alok Kumar also outlined plans to extend the ITMS to key highways connecting Bengaluru, including Tumakuru Road (NH 4), Kanakapura Road (NH 948), Hosur Road (NH 44), and NH 75. Additionally, Variable Messaging Signs (VMS) will be installed along these routes to inform motorists about current traffic conditions and events. More VMS boards and cameras will be added along the Bengaluru-Mysuru route, with tenders expected to be released in July following approval from the state road transport authority.

In a bid to improve road safety across Karnataka, excluding Bengaluru, the state police are investing in signboards, blinkers, and 155 laser speed guns alongside the camera installations. Discussions are also underway to integrate the challan system with FASTag at toll gates, allowing traffic penalties to be directly deducted from the FASTag wallet. The ADGP plans to seek written approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for this initiative.