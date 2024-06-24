BJP MP assumes role of pro-tem speaker in 18th Lok Sabha

Bhartruhari Mahtab, a veteran leader of the BJP and seven-time Member of Parliament, was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday (June 24). The oath ceremony, administered by President Droupadi Murmu, marks the beginning of his temporary role in overseeing parliamentary proceedings until a permanent Speaker is elected.

As pro-tem Speaker, Mahtab’s primary responsibilities include administering oaths to newly elected MPs and ensuring the smooth commencement of parliamentary business. His appointment follows his recent transition from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to the BJP earlier this year, a move that underscores his growing influence in Odisha politics.

Mahtab secured his seventh term in the Lok Sabha from the Cuttack Parliamentary constituency in the 2024 elections, defeating his BJD rival by a substantial margin of over 57,000 votes. His political career spans decades, characterized by consistent electoral victories, including winning the 2019 elections with a margin of over one lakh votes against a BJP candidate.

According to data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Mahtab has declared total assets amounting to Rs 19 crore, reflecting a significant increase from his declared assets of Rs nine crore in 2019. His lineage adds to his political legacy, being the son of Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, a prominent Odisha politician who served as Chief Minister of the state twice and was revered as “Utkal Keshari”.