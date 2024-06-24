Commodity Market: Gold price decline marginally

Mumbai: Gold price declined marginally in Kerala on Monday, June 24, 2024. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 53,000, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6625, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7449.2 per gram down by Rs.145.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6823.4 per gram down by Rs.134.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.59%, .whereas in the last month it has been -1.95%.The cost of silver is Rs.90850 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange ( MCX), gold futures on Monday opened at Rs 71,683 per 10 gram, falling by Rs 151. Silver futures fell by Rs 6,390 to Rs 81,180/kg.

In international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,324.36 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also edged 0.2% higher to $2,336.70. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $29.55 per ounce, platinum was down 0.2% at $990.30 and palladium lost 0.1% to $947.50.