A series of coordinated attacks in Russia’s Dagestan region left 15 people dead, including police officers and a long-serving Orthodox priest, with several others injured on Sunday. The incidents, described by Governor Sergei Melikov as a “terrorist attack,” occurred in the cities of Makhachkala and Derbent. In Makhachkala, police engaged and killed four gunmen, while in Derbent, two attackers were neutralized. The violence targeted synagogues, churches, and a police post. Among the victims was an Orthodox priest who had served the community in Derbent for more than four decades.

Governor Melikov addressed the seriousness of the situation, attributing the attacks to efforts aimed at destabilizing society and suggesting possible connections to broader geopolitical conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He emphasized the need for vigilance and announced the completion of the “active phase” of operations against the attackers, resulting in the elimination of six assailants. Authorities are now focused on identifying all members of the sleeper cells involved in the attacks, including potential ties to external networks. The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated criminal investigations into what it has termed “acts of terror” in Dagestan. While no group has claimed responsibility, state media reported that two sons of a local district head in central Dagestan were among the assailants detained following the attacks. In Derbent, reports indicated that both the synagogue and church were set ablaze during the violent incidents, further heightening the gravity of the situation.