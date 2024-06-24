Dengue Cases in Shivamogga Surpass 200, Surge Expected in July

Dengue cases in Shivamogga have surpassed 200, raising concerns as the monsoon season begins. With 23 new cases recently reported, the district, which had just received relief from the intense heat with the arrival of rains, now faces a growing health crisis. Although two deaths have occurred, health officials have not confirmed dengue as the cause due to other symptoms. Compared to last year, when 456 cases were reported with a gradual increase post-June, this year’s situation is more alarming with over 200 cases already recorded by June.

The rapid rise in dengue cases is attributed to stagnant water in drains and canals, creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The Chikkamagaluru Health Department is urging the public to stay alert and follow mosquito prevention guidelines. Health authorities are intensifying control measures and conducting door-to-door visits to monitor cases, along with awareness campaigns in water-scarce areas. Despite these efforts, the dengue epidemic continues to strain healthcare resources, prompting the need for vigilance to prevent hospital bed shortages.

A detailed breakdown shows widespread cases: 64 in Shivamogga, 15 in Hosnagar, 24 in Sagar, 72 in Shikaripur, 21 in Soraba, 10 in Thirthahalli, and 25 in Bhadravati. Last year, only 83 cases were reported by June 20, whereas this year’s total has surged to 236. Shivamogga DHO Nataraj confirmed the rise in cases and emphasized ongoing public awareness efforts and measures like fogging and spraying in waterlogged areas. He urged residents to seek medical attention promptly if they develop a fever to prevent severe outcomes.