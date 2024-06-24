Everything you need to know about paruresis

Shy bladder is a type of social anxiety disorder. It is also known as paruresis and is a common condition. People with this condition experience difficulty urinating when others are around. People with this condition have an intense fear of being unable to urinate in public restrooms or around others, even family members. This can significantly impact daily life, causing anxiety in social situations, travelling, and even work.

Physical symptoms: The anxiety associated with paruresis can manifest in physical symptoms such as increased heart rate, sweating, trembling, and muscle tension. These physiological responses are typical of the body’s ‘fight or flight’ response to stress.

Urinary issues: The inability to urinate in certain situations can lead to discomfort, urinary retention, and potential complications such as urinary tract infections (UTIs) or bladder dysfunction.

Sleep disturbances: Individuals with paruresis may experience sleep disturbances due to anxiety and worry about their condition. This can lead to fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating during the day.

Impact on social life: Paruresis can significantly impact an individual’s social life, causing them to avoid social gatherings, travel, or other activities that may involve using public restrooms. This can lead to feelings of isolation, loneliness, and depression.

Symptoms of Paruresis:

Inability or difficulty urinating in public restrooms

Anxiety or panic before using a public restroom

Frequent urination at home in anticipation of needing to go in public

Planning outings around restroom availability

Avoiding social events, travel, or work due to restroom anxiety

Also Read: Eating these foods will help you last longer in bed

Causes of Paruresis:

Social anxiety: General social anxiety can manifest in specific situations like using public restrooms.

Past experiences: Negative experiences in public restrooms during childhood, like bullying or embarrassment, can trigger shy bladder.

Learned behaviour: Observing others struggle with urination in public restrooms might unconsciously create a fear response.

Treatment for Shy Bladder:

Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT): CBT helps identify and change negative thought patterns that contribute to anxiety.

Exposure therapy: This therapy gradually exposes you to situations that trigger anxiety, like using a public restroom with increasing levels of noise or people present.

Relaxation techniques: Techniques like deep breathing and meditation can help manage anxiety before and during urination.