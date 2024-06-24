Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 12,170 crore in Indian markets

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) injected Rs 12,170 crore into the market following the latest general election results. robust According to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data, the total debt inflows stand at Rs 10,575 crore till the third week of June.

FPIs pulled out Rs 25,586 crore from equities and withdrew more than Rs 8,700 crore from the debt market in April. Before that, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 35,098 crore in equities in March and Rs 1,539 crore in February, while they took out Rs Rs 25,743 crore in January.

Data with the depositors showed that With the latest investment, the total outflow now stood at Rs 11,194 crore so far in 2024 till June 21.

As per data, for the entire calendar year 2023, FPIs bought Rs 1.71 lakh crore in Indian equities and the total inflow stands at Rs 2.37 lakh crore taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. FPIs’ net investment in Indian debt market stands at Rs 68,663 crore during 2023.

Indian equities witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore by FPIs in 2022. Before the outflow, FPIs invested money in the last three years. FPIs made a net infusion of Rs 25,752 crore in equities in 2021, Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2020, and Rs 1.01 lakh crore in 2019. FPIs took out funds worth Rs 15,910 crore in 2022, Rs 10,359 crore in 2021, and Rs 1.05 lakh crore in 2020 from debt markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.