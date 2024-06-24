Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of select models from July 1

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has decided to hike the prices of its motorcycles and scooters. The price hike will come into effect from July 1, 2024. The price revision will be up to Rs 1,500. However, the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific model. The revision has been necessitated to offset the impact of higher input costs partially.

The revision will impact all models of the brand including its best-sellers – Splendor, Passion Pro, and Glamor. The brand holds the position of the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer. The company sold a total of 4.79 lakh units last month, which is a reduction of 7 per cent on a YoY basis. In May 2023, the figure stood at 5.08 lakh units. As for exports, Hero MotoCorp shipped 18,673 two-wheelers in total.