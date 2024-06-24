ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face Australia today: Possible playing XI

St Lucia: In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket, India will play against Australia today in their Super 8 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, at 8 p.m IST. India have already won two Super 8 matches. Australia on the other hand have lost against Afghanistan and are just one game away from getting knocked out of the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Australia and India have faced each other 31 times in the T20I format. India have won 19 matches , Australia won 11 matches and one match ended in no result.. India also have a slight advantage over Australia in the T20 World Cups. Out of the 5 times the two teams have faced each other, India have won 3 times.

India Predicted XI

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia Predicted XI

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood/Ashton Agar