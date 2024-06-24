Kerala Assembly Approves Name Change to ‘Keralam’

The Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday (June 24) urging the official name change of the state to “Kerala” in the Constitution. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan introduced the resolution, which had initially been proposed last year but required reintroduction due to procedural reasons. Originally, the resolution sought changes in both the First Schedule and the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, but it was revised based on advice from the Central Home Department, focusing solely on the First Schedule for amendment.

The name “Keralam” holds significant historical and cultural significance, but it was anglicized to “Kerala” during British colonial rule and continues to be used predominantly in official English documents. Despite more than six decades since the state’s formation, Malayalees have been advocating for the reinstatement of “Keralam” as the official name across all languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Last year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized during the resolution’s introduction that the state’s official name should be uniformly recognized as “Keralam” in all official contexts, including those specified under Article 3 of the Constitution. The unanimous support from the Kerala Assembly underscores the state’s determination to restore its historical name across official documents and communications.