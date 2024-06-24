Kerala CRPF Jawan among two killed in Chhattisgarh naxal attack

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including Malayali driver Vishnu R, were killed on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district when Naxalites detonated a truck using an improvised explosive device (IED). The explosion occurred around 3 pm near Timmapuram village, located between the Silger and Tekalgudem camps of security forces, more than 400 km from Raipur. Vishnu R, 35, from Palode in Thiruvananthapuram, served as a driver in the CRPF’s jungle warfare unit, CoBRA.

The attack targeted an advance party of the 201st unit of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), which had initiated a patrol from the Silger camp under the Jagargunda police station limits as part of its Road Opening Party duty towards Tekalgudem. The security personnel were traveling in a truck and on motorcycles when the Naxalites triggered the IED blast, resulting in the deaths of constable Shailendra, 29, and Vishnu R.

Vishnu R is survived by his parents, Raghuvar and Ajitha, who live at Anizham House, Palode Farm Junction. His wife, Nikhila, works as a nurse at Sreechitra Hospital, and they have two sons, Nirdev and Nirvin.