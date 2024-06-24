Kerala: Tiger that killed three cows captured in Wayanad

The tiger that had caused panic in Kenichira village, Wayanad, was captured near Sabu’s house around 11 PM on Sunday (June 23). Known as ‘Tholpetty 17,’ the male tiger, believed to be around 10 years old, had previously killed two cows in the area. Authorities had ordered the tiger to be darted if spotted and enforced a curfew for residents’ safety. The Forest Department reported that the tiger, due to health issues including broken teeth, cannot be released back into the wild and will likely be rehabilitated at the zoo after a detailed health check-up.

The tiger was captured when it returned to the same shed where it had killed cows before. In the past three days, it had killed a total of four cows, with the latest attack resulting in the death of three cows. The tiger was finally trapped in a device set near Sabu’s cowshed. In a similar incident in March, another tiger causing fear in the Appadu and Mylambadi areas of Meenangadi was captured by the forest department using a cage. This tiger was caught in the yard of Kurien, a resident of Kavungal, around 9:15 PM.