Lok Sabha Session: Speaker Election, NEET Scandal, Mahtab Appointment to Ignite Debates

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday (June 24), marked by the swearing-in of newly-elected Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This session is expected to be contentious, with the opposition gearing up to challenge the BJP-led NDA government on several key issues.

Prominent topics likely to spark debates include the election of the Speaker on June 26, controversies surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 exam, and the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker. The NEET-UG 2024 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, has faced allegations of paper leaks and irregularities, affecting nearly 24 lakh candidates. Similarly, the UGC-NET exam was canceled following accusations of a paper leak, with reports indicating the exam paper was leaked and sold on the dark web.

Additionally, the opposition is expected to raise concerns about railway safety after the tragic accident involving the Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express on June 17. The collision, attributed to human error, resulted in nearly 10 deaths. The session’s opening day is also likely to see protests over the appointment of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker, with the opposition favoring Congress member K Suresh for the role.