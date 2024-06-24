Market capitalization of 3 of top-10 most valued firms gain by Rs 1.06 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalization (m-cap) of 3 of the top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 1,06,125.98 crore. During the holiday-shortened last week, BSE Sensex rose by 217.13 points or 0.28 per cent. The gainers were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hindustan Unilever, and ITC collectively saw a decline in market capitalization amounting to Rs 1,01,769.1 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market capitalization surged by Rs 52,091.56 crore to reach Rs 12,67,056.69 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 36,118.99 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 8,13,914.89 crore. Infosys witnessed an increase of Rs 17,915.43 crore, with its market capitalization rising to Rs 6,35,945.80 crore.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries’ market valuation fell by Rs 32,271.31 crore to Rs 19,66,686.57 crore. LIC saw a decrease of Rs 27,260.74 crore in its market capitalization, which stood at Rs 6,47,616.51 crore. ITC’s valuation declined by Rs 14,357.43 crore to Rs 5,23,858.91 crore, and Hindustan Unilever’s market capitalization dropped by Rs 8,904.95 crore to Rs 5,73,617.46 crore.

TCS’s market capitalization decreased by Rs 8,321.6 crore to Rs 13,78,111.45 crore, and Bharti Airtel’s valuation diminished by Rs 7,261.72 crore to Rs 8,04,262.65 crore. State Bank of India’s market capitalization saw a decline of Rs 3,391.35 crore, standing at Rs 7,46,454.54 crore.

In terms of ranking, Reliance Industries maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.