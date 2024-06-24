Nearly half of NEET-UG re-test candidates skip exam: NTA

The NEET-UG re-examination for 2024, held across seven test centers in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Chandigarh, saw almost half of the eligible candidates not showing up. Out of 1,563 eligible candidates, only 813 attended, while 750 were absent. The Education Ministry has debarred 17 candidates from Bihar due to malpractice detected in the May 5 exam. A ministry source expressed concerns about the National Testing Agency’s ability to instill public confidence, noting that the decision to award grace marks was unusual and that delays should typically result in extra time being granted.

The attendance rates varied significantly across states and centers, with Gujarat achieving 100% attendance and Chandigarh seeing none of its eligible candidates appear. In Chhattisgarh, 48.34% of the eligible candidates attended, while in Haryana, 58.09% showed up. Meghalaya had a 50.43% attendance rate. Ministry sources highlighted the growing prominence of exam coaching centers, driven by parental commitment to their children’s success. They also pointed out that an analysis of court petitions would distinguish genuine grievances from those with agendas.

In response to allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG exam, the CBI has filed an FIR and formed special teams to investigate paper leaks in Godhra and Patna. Ministry officials assured that the NTA’s website and other portals are secure and dismissed claims of hacking. The education ministry has urged students and parents to trust the government, admitting moral responsibility for ensuring a smooth examination process and requesting that the opposition not politicize the issue.