Ola Electric offers benefits of up to Rs 15000 on S1 scooter series

Mumbai: Ola Electric announced ‘Ola Electric Rush’ campaign. Under the new campaign, the brand is offering up to Rs 15,000 benefits on its S1 portfolio. The ‘Ola Electric Rush’ campaign will run till June 26.

The offers include a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on S1 X+ coupled with a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on credit card EMIs, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 (only on credit card EMIs).The customers can avail cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on loans from select banks on the purchase of the Ola S1 X+.

Additionally, the customers purchasing the S1 Pro and S1 Air will get a free Ola Care+ subscription worth Rs 2,999 with free services, including annual comprehensive diagnosis, service pickup and drop, consumables, theft and roadside assistance. They can get a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on select credit card EMIs for the S1 Pro and the S1 Air as well.

Ola’s S1 portfolio includes the S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro. Below are their prices (ex-showroom).

S1 X 2kWh – Rs 74,999

S1 X 3kWh – Rs 84,999

S1 X 4kWh – Rs 99,999

S1 X+ – Rs 89,999

S1 Air – Rs 1,04,999

S1 Pro – Rs 1,29,999

Ola offers an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range of products at no extra cost. Customers can also opt for an add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of the kilometres travelled to 1,00,000km at Rs 4,999 and 1,25,000km at Rs 12,999. Ola Electric has also introduced a fast charger accessory of 3kW at Rs 29,999.