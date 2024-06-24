PM Modi Welcomes Newly-Elected MPs at 18th Lok Sabha Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism for a productive first session of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday, June 24, coinciding with the historic swearing-in ceremony at the new Parliament building. “In Parliamentary democracy, this is a glorious day…For the first time after independence, swearing-in ceremony is taking place at our own new Parliament building,” he said, welcoming the newly-elected MPs and extending them greetings and best wishes.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized his commitment to ensuring smooth proceedings in Parliament, stating, “I shall be always available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I’m positively looking forward to co-ordination to run the house.” The session’s initial days will focus on the newly elected members taking their oaths or making affirmations before Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab and the panel of chairpersons, with the Speaker’s election scheduled for Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, outlining the NDA government’s priorities for the next five years. The session will include the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, followed by Prime Minister Modi’s reply, slated for July 2-3.