Realme launches two new entry level smartphones: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme V60 and Realme V60s have been launched in China as entry level smartphones. Realme V60 price starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the handset is also sold in an 8GB+256GB variant that costs CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,100). The Realme V60s is available at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration while the 8GB+256GB model is set at CNY 1,799 (Rs. 20,700). Both the Realme V60 and Realme V60s are available in Star Gold and Turquoise Green colours.

Both Realme V60 and Realme V60s are dual SIM smartphones that run Android 14 with Realme UI 5 on top. They sport a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a peak brightness of 625 nits and while refresh rate can ranges between 50Hz and 120Hz.

The Realme V60 and Realme V60s are powered with the octa-core Dimensity 6300 chipset from MediaTek, along with up to 8GB of RAM. There’s a single 32-megapixel rear camera sensor on both handsets. On the front, the company has provided an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. A 5,000mAh battery powers the Realme V60 and Realme V60s.