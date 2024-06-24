Stock Market: Indian equity indices end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the volatile session on June 24. BSE Sensex settled at 77,341.08, up 131.18 points or 0.17 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 23,537.80, up 36.70 points or 0.16 percent.

A total of 4,135 stocks were actively traded today. Of this, 2,024 advanced, 1,938 declined and 173 stocks remained unchanged. 289 stocks hit a 52 week high and 31 stocks hit a 52 week low on the BSE.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of select models from July 1

Top gainers included M&M, Shriram Finance, Power Grid Corporation, Sun Pharma and Grasim Industries. Top losers were Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Coal India and Tata Steel.

Among sectors, capital goods, auto, FMCG, telecom and power indices up 0.5-1 percent, while metal, oil & gas, PSU Bank and media down 0.5-1 percent. The BSE midcap and Smallcap indices added 0.3 percent each.