Supreme Court to Hear Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail Plea on Wednesday

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea on June 26th, following the Delhi High Court’s suspension of bail granted to him by a trial court in a case related to the Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal seeks to challenge the High Court’s decision and obtain relief in the ongoing legal proceedings concerning allegations surrounding the excise policy of the Delhi government.

Initially granted bail by a trial court on June 20th, Kejriwal faced a setback when the Delhi High Court intervened, leading to the escalation of the matter to the Supreme Court. The High Court’s interim order suspended Kejriwal’s bail, prompting the Supreme Court to step in to consider his plea and the legality of the High Court’s directive.

The Supreme Court’s decision to schedule a hearing reflects a cautious approach amid the legal dispute over Kejriwal’s bail status. The trial court had earlier concluded that there was insufficient evidence linking Kejriwal to alleged money laundering charges raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, the ED contested this decision in the High Court, which imposed a stay on Kejriwal’s bail pending further arguments from all parties involved.