Suraj Revanna’s custody in assault case adds to Revanna family’s legal troubles

Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) MLC Suraj Revanna was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday (June 23) following his arrest in a sexual assault case. The Karnataka Police’s CID is expected to seek his custody, with the next court session scheduled for July 6. Revanna, the son of HD Revanna and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, faces allegations of sexually assaulting a male party worker, with charges including ‘unnatural offences’ under the IPC.

This development exacerbates the legal issues for the Revanna family. Suraj’s brother, Prajwal Revanna, is already in police custody facing three rape charges, accused of sexually abusing multiple women. Explicit videos allegedly featuring him were leaked before the 2024 elections. HD Revanna was previously arrested for allegedly abducting a sexual abuse victim to prevent her from testifying against Prajwal but is currently out on bail. His wife, Bhavani Revanna, secured anticipatory bail in the same case from the Karnataka High Court.

Suraj Revanna, who had managed to stay clear of his brother’s controversies until now, has faced his own set of allegations. Starting his political career by campaigning for his father in 2013, he became popular in Holenarasipur and Channarayapatna. After completing his postgraduation in general surgery in 2015, he was elected as an MLC in 2021. Despite his popularity, his political journey has been marred by controversy, including previous legal issues and scrutiny over not disclosing his marriage details in his 2021 election affidavit.