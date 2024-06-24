Viral Drone Footage Captures Elephants Crossing Brahmaputra

A stunning drone video captured by photographer Sachin Bharali in Assam showcases a remarkable sight: a majestic herd of elephants displaying their impressive swimming abilities as they navigate the expansive Brahmaputra River. Filmed at Nimati Ghat, a prominent river port in Assam, the footage captures over 100 elephants gracefully moving through the deep waters of the Brahmaputra, with only their upper bodies visible.

Initially mistaken for squirming fish in distant drone shots, closer examination revealed the herd of elephants swimming together under the lead of one elephant, occasionally brushing against each other as they traverse the river.

The video, which has rapidly gained popularity on Instagram, has amassed over 4.2 million views. Social media users have responded with awe and admiration to the captivating footage, with comments highlighting the rare and breathtaking nature of the scene.