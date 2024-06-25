2 killed, 3 injured in LPG cylinder blast

Ahmedabad: Two people lost their lives while three were injured in a LPG cylinder blast. The blast occurred at a powder coating firm in the Odhav Nagar Industrial Area in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat.

The victim have been identified as Rameshbhai Patel (50), the owner of the firm and Pawan Kumar (25), the worker of the firm. As per reports, the fire broke out in the compressor, which was located near the LPG gas cylinder and due to which the explosion occurred in the cylinder.

‘The blast occurred at the Bansi Powder Coating firm in Odhav Nagar Industrial area. It was a powder coating firm, hot processing is done for powder coating, there was some pressure in the oven, so the blast happened. Two casualties have happened and three people were injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The deceased have been taken to the Civil Hospital for the medical procedures of the postmortem, while the injured are admitted to the nearest Arogya Kendra for further treatment,’ said Nikol Fire Station Officer, SS Gadhavi.

The fire department team and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is further investigating the matter.