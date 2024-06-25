22 workers killed in fire at battery plant

Seoul: At least 22 workers lost their lives and 8 others sustained severe burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a lithium battery plant in South Korea. The fire broke out at South Korean battery manufacturer Aricell’s plant located in Hwaseong, 45 kilometers south of Seoul.

Among the dead were one Laotian, two South Koreans and eighteen Chinese labourers. The nationality of the remaining deceased worker was not yet determined.

Also Read: ATP Mallorca Championship: India’s Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti enter quarterfinals

South Korea is a major exporter of lithium batteries and is home to major companies in the sector, including SK On, LG Energy Solution, and Samsung SDI.Overheating or damage to lithium batteries – a situation known as thermal run – could lead to major mishaps like explosions or fires, especially in electronic gadgets like electric cars, laptops and smartphones.