ATP Mallorca Championship: India’s Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti enter quarterfinals

Mallorca: In tennis, India’s Yuki Bhambri and his companion Albano Olivetti of France have advanced to the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the ATP Mallorca Championship in Mallorca, Spain. Bhambri and Olivetti defeated the pair of compatriots, N. Sriram Balaji and the UK’s Luke Johnson, in the pre-quarters in straight sets. The Bhambri Olivetti duo will next take on the top-seeded pair of Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons of the US.

The Mallorca Championships are a men’s tennis tournament to be played on outdoor grass courts. This is the fourth edition of the Mallorca Championships, which is part of the ATP 250 Tour.

The Bhambri-Olivetti pair recently reached the round of 16 at Halle Open. They also reached the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open, falling to the US-English pairing Robert Galloway and Julian Cash.