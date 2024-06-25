BCCI announces India squad for Zimbabwe tour

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced 15-member Indian squad for the five-match T20I tour of Zimbabwe. The matches are from July 6-14 at the Harare Sports Club.

Shubman Gill has been announced as the captain of the team. Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, and Tushar Deshpande have earned maiden call-ups to the Indian team.

IND’s Squad for ZIM Tour: ?hubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

Match schedule:

IND vs ZIM – 1st T20I – July 6, 2024

IND vs ZIM – 2nd T20I – July 7, 2024

IND vs ZIM – 3rd T20I – July 10, 2024

IND vs ZIM – 4th T20I – July 13, 2024

IND vs ZIM – 5th T20I – July 14, 2024

This will be the fourth time that Zimbabwe will host India in a bilateral men’s T20I series, having previously faced off in 2010, 2015, and 2016 respectively.