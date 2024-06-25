Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on June 25, 2024. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,000 per 8 gram and Rs 6625 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price slipped down marginally by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7268.9 per gram down by Rs.1803.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6658.3 per gram down by Rs.1651. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.53%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.95%.The cost of silver is Rs.88850 per kg down by Rs.2000 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 71,712 per 10 gram on Tuesday, while silver futures opened at Rs 88,858/kg falling by Rs 141 or 0.16%. On Monday, gold futures settled at Rs 71,791 per 10 gram with a gain of 0.29%, and the silver futures settled at Rs 88,999 per kilogram with a loss of 0.16%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,329.64 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also edged 0.1% lower to $2,342.00. Price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $29.53 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7% to $1,001.25 and palladium gained nearly 1% to $987.91.