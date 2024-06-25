Dubai Summer Surprises announces mega 12-hour flash sale

Dubai: The new edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) will begin on June 28. The DSS will begin with a 12-hour flash sale. Shoppers will be able to get exclusive discounts of up to 90 percent at over 100 brands across 5 major malls.

The one-day sale runs from 10 AM until 10 PM. Bargains on offer include latest fashion, accessories, homewares, perfumes, beauty products, electronics and more at locations like Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira.

An activation zone at three malls offers a spinning wheel competition. Customers spending will Dh300 will get entry, with chances to win instant prizes or SHARE points ranging from Dh50 to Dh1000. Tickets for VOX Cinemas and vouchers are also on the table.

Major sponsors support DSS2024 including Al Futtaim, Majid Al Futtaim, Dubai Holding Asset Management, Mercato Shopping Mall and Merex Investment. Malls participating include Ibn Battuta, Nakheel Mall and The View at The Palm. Airlines Emirates, fuel company ENOC and food app talabat are among other sponsors.