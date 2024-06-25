Flydubai launches new flight services: Details

Dubai: Flydubai launched two new flight services. The dubai based air carrier will operate flights to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan. The services will start from July 1, 2024 from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB).

‘Pakistan has long been an important market for flydubai. Since 2010 when we first started operations to the market, we have seen sustained demand for travel and with the start of our daily services to Islamabad and Lahore, we look forward to offering passengers more opportunities to explore Dubai, the GCC region and beyond on the flydubai network,’ said Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at flydubai.

Flydubai first started operating flights to Pakistan in 2010 with the launch of flights to Karachi. In addition to Islamabad and Lahore, the carrier also serves flights to Faisalabad, Karachi, Multan Quetta and Sialkot.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar

Return Business Class fares from DXB to ISB start from Dh5,500 and Economy Class fares start from Dh1,300. Return Business Class fares from ISB to DXB start from Rs400,000 and Economy Class fares start from Rs120,000.

Return Business Class fares from Dubai to Lahore start from Dh5,500 and Economy Class fares start from Dh1,200. Return Business Class fares from LHE to DXB start from Rs400,000 and Economy Class fares start from Rs120,000.