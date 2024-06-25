Follow these simple tips to keep your makeup intact in humid weather

1. Heavy Foundation: Avoid using thick, full-coverage foundations as they can feel heavy and cakey in humid weather. Opt for lightweight, oil-free, or water-based foundations for a more breathable feel.

2. Overusing Powder: Excessive powder can make your makeup look dry and accentuate fine lines and creases. Use powder sparingly, focusing on areas prone to shine, like the T-zone.

3. Creamy Products: Cream blushes, eyeshadows, and highlighters can melt or smudge in humidity. Choose powder-based or waterproof alternatives for a longer-lasting look.

4. Skipping Primer: Don’t skip primer, especially if you have oily skin. A mattifying primer can help control shine and create a smooth canvas for makeup.

5. Neglecting Setting Spray: Setting spray can be your best friend in humid conditions. It helps lock your makeup in place and keeps it looking fresh throughout the day.

Also Read; Know what is plant-based protein

6. Overloading on Mascara: Using too much mascara can lead to smudging and raccoon eyes. Opt for a waterproof mascara that is less likely to run.

7. Neglecting Eyebrows: Humidity can cause brow products to fade or melt. Use a waterproof brow product or set your brows with a clear brow gel.

8. Heavy Lip Products: Avoid thick, creamy lipsticks that can smear. Instead, choose lightweight lip stains or matte liquid lipsticks that stay put.

9. Touching Your Face: Excess touching can transfer oils and cause makeup to slide. Try to avoid touching your face throughout the day.

10. Forgetting Blotting Papers: Keep blotting papers in your bag to quickly absorb excess oil and shine without disturbing your makeup.