New city check-in service for Abu Dhabi airport passengers opened: Details

Abu Dhabi: A new city check-in service has opened in Al Ain for passengers travelling from the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. The latest branch of Morafiq Aviation Services has come up at Lulu Hypermarket, Kuwaitat, Shakhboot Bin Sultan Street, Central District. It is the third facility to be launched this year in the emirate of Abu Dhabi after the opening of service centres in Mussafah and Yas Mall. Morafiq Aviation Services operates the city check-in services.

The facility in the ‘Garden City’ of Al Ain will serve passengers flying with Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Wizz Air and Egypt Air from the Zayed International Airport. Passengers can hand over the baggage and collect boarding cards 24 to 7 hours before departure of their flights.

‘By checking in at our Al Ain location, travellers can skip the long queues at the airport, drop off their luggage in advance, and enjoy a more relaxed journey,’ Morafiq Aviation Services said in a statement.

Apart from the facilities in Al Ain, Yas Mall, and Mussafah, there is an existing facility for check-in at Terminal 1 of Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port.

The check-in counter at the Al Ain facility operates daily between 10 am to 10 pm. Check-in charges are Dh35 per adult (passengers above 12 years), Dh25 per child (children aged 12 years and below), and Dh15 per infant (infants aged two years and below).