Popular tourist attraction in UAE announced free entry for children

Dubai: The Dubai Crocodile Park has allowed free entry for children aged up to 11 years. The free entry will be provided during July and August when schools are closed for the summer break.

‘Dubai Crocodile Park is passionate about inspiring the young minds of Dubai and is offering free admission to children during the July and August holidays,’ it said in a statement.

Tickets to Dubai Crocodile Park cost Dh95 for adults and Dh75 for children during the year. However, children aged up to 3 years have free admission during the year.