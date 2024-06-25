Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record highs

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark equity indices ended Tuesday’s trading session in the positive territory. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty touched new record high. NSE Nifty gained 183.45 points or 0.78% to settle at 23,721.30. BSE Sensex jumped 712.45 points or 0.92% to end at 78,053.53.

The broader indices ended in mixed territory, with gain led by Largecap and Midcap stocks. Bank Nifty index ended higher by 902.05 points or 1.74% to settle at 52,606. Financial Services and Banking stocks outperformed among the other sectoral indices while Metal and Realty stocks shed.

Axis Bank, Shriram Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and HDFC Life Insurance are the top gainers. Top losers were BPCL, Eicher Motors, Power Grid Corp, Asia Paints, and Tata Steel. A total of 3,988 stocks were actively traded today. In this, 1,811 advanced, 2,057 declined and 120 stocks remained unchanged. 309 stocks hit a 52 week high and 21 stocks hit a 52 week low at 3.17 pm on Tuesday on the BSE