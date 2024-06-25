Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships: India wins 11 medals

Amman: In wrestling, the Indian team won 11 medals campaign at the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan. The Indian contingent clinched a total of 11 medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze.

Women wrestlers grabbed all four gold medals. Dipanshi in 46 kg, Muskan in 53 kg, Rajnita in 61 kg, and Mansi Lather in 69 kg won the yellow metal. Raja Bala won a silver in the 40 kg category.

On the men’s front, Samarth Gajanan Mhakave bagged a silver medal in the 55 kg category. While Akash in 65 kg, Sachin Kumar in 71 kg, Bikash Kacchap in 48 kg, Tushar Tukaram Patil in 60 kg, and Ronak in 110 kg clinched bronze medals.