AAP urges INDIA bloc leaders to raise Kejriwal’s arrest issue in Parliament

Sanjay Singh, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced plans to engage with leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to seek their support in raising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the CBI in Parliament. He accused the BJP-led Centre of manipulating investigative agencies to target opposition parties, labeling the CBI’s actions against AAP as politically motivated and malicious.

Singh emphasized the need for solidarity among opposition parties, urging them to unite against what he perceives as the misuse of probe agencies by the BJP. He highlighted discussions with various opposition leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena and members of the Congress, to garner support on the issue.

The AAP leader criticized the Centre for allegedly discriminating against the Delhi government and using the CBI to disrupt AAP’s governance in the capital. He cited support from other political entities like the Samajwadi Party (SP), CPI, and CPI(M), who have expressed solidarity against what they view as unjust actions by the central government.