Bengaluru Restaurant Fined Rs 7,000 for Serving Cold Dosa

A restaurant near a National Highway in Bengaluru Urban district was fined for not serving hot and hygienic food to a customer. On June 19, the First Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Udupi Garden restaurant to pay Rs 7,000.

Tahara, a 56-year-old resident of Koramangala, stopped at the restaurant for breakfast on July 30, 2022, during a family trip to Hassan. She complained that the food was cold and not fresh. When she requested a hot meal, the staff rudely refused. Tahara, who has high blood pressure, alleged that she couldn’t take her medication because she was unable to eat at the restaurant.

The commission investigated the complaint, reviewed CCTV footage, and found Udupi Garden restaurant guilty of deficient service. The Commission imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for the service lapse and an additional Rs 2,000 for litigation expenses.