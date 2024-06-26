Boult launches 3 true wireless stereo earbuds in partnership with Ford Mustang in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Boult has launched 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. The new TWS earbuds were launched in partnership with Ford’s iconic Mustang muscle car. The newly launched products include the Boult Mustang Torq, the Boult Mustang Dash, and the Boult Mustang Derby. The design of these TWS wearables is inspired by the Ford Mustang.

The Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, and Derby TWS earphones are each currently available in the country at a special introductory price of Rs. 1,299. They can be purchased via the Boult India website or through popular e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart.

The Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, and Derby TWS earphones come with 13mm drivers backed by BoomX technology. Users can modify and manage several functions of the earphones through touch controls including access to Google’s Voice Assistant. The earphones are also compatible with the Boult Amp application and come with an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

All the earphones in the lineup support Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair support that is said to help the earphones connect swiftly and seamlessly with other Bluetooth devices. The Mustang Dash and Mustang Derby support dual device connectivity, however, the Mustang Torq can connect to only one Bluetooth device at a time. They all support 45ms ultra-low latency Combat Gaming Mode, while the Boult Mustang Torq feature Mode Sync LEDs.

The Boult Mustang Dash and Mustang Derby are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 100 hours each, while the Boult Mustang Torq provides a total battery life of up to 50 hours. Boult claims that with just 10 minutes of charging, the earphones can provide a playback time of 100 minutes. The charging cases support USB Type-C connectivity.