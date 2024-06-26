CBI arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal was formally arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26 in connection with the excise ‘scam’ case. The CBI secured permission from a special court in Delhi after presenting the necessary documentation, and Kejriwal was brought before Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, where the CBI requested his custody for interrogation. The application for his arrest was made after Kejriwal was produced in court from Tihar Central Jail.

The excise case pertains to allegations of corruption and money laundering linked to the Delhi government’s now-defunct excise policy for 2021-22. Lt Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities, leading the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a case on August 22, 2022, following the CBI’s FIR lodged on August 17, 2022. These allegations and subsequent legal actions have placed Kejriwal at the center of a high-profile investigation.

The New Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, introduced in November 2021, aimed to transform the liquor retail sector in the capital by increasing state revenue, tackling counterfeit alcohol sales, and improving consumer experience. However, facing strong opposition and allegations of procedural misconduct, the policy was annulled on August 1, 2022.